It seems that Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander, has criminal antics that go back a long way. Recently, he tried to break into Spears' wedding at her Ventura County home armed with a knife, and we have now learned that he has a 2015 felony warrant for stealing a woman's bracelet in Napa County.



Britney with her husband Sam Ashgari - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

According to the Napa County Sheriff's Office, Alexander is charged with two felonies in the area, including grand theft, relating to a 2015 incident where a woman let Alexander rent a room to stay in. She had been housing him for about a month when she noticed a $2,000 diamond and sapphire bracelet was missing from her bedroom.

While Alexander initially denied stealing the bracelet, he later admitted to selling it to a local pawn shop, where police found he sold it for only $180. The woman called the police in February of 2016. They issued a felony arrest warrant for Alexander after tracking the bracelet down to the pawn shop and returned it to her.

News of this incident comes just hours after Jason Alexander was arrested for trying to trespass Britney Spears' home before her wedding with Sam Ashgari. He was seen wandering around the home trying to find the pop icon and was eventually taken away by security and jailed in Ventura County.

Authorities in Napa and Ventura County are reportedly deciding whether to move Alexander and have him face the theft charges as well as the charges of vandalism, trespassing, and battery he received for the home invasion.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Britney has faced a lot of challenges over the past few years, including the #FreeBritney movement that was sparked by her conservatorship and a miscarriage in May.

She had married Alexander in a small Vegas chapel in 2004, and the marriage was annulled 55 hours later. We hope that this is a small bump in a long road of recovery, success, and happiness for Britney. She deserves a happy marriage with Ashgari and we're glad her battle with conservatorship is over.

You can watch the bizarre footage of Alexander's break-in below.

