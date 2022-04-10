If there's one thing that Britney Spears has become known for since earning back her freedom last year, it would have to be her flirtatious beach content, which often finds her ditching her top as she rolls around in the water, living her best life.

Last week, the mother of two shared a lengthy video montage to her feed, filled with clips of her relaxing in the sand, wearing a light blue and white printed bathing suit and a pair of sunglasses, her light blonde hair thrown back into a bun.

David Becker/Getty Images

"Baby Did a Bad Thing PART 2!!!" she simply captioned the clip, which has since been viewed nearly eight million times. In the beginning, we find Spears fully covered, but by the 15-second mark she's taken her top off, and instead, is using her hands as a bra to shield her nipples from IG's Community Guidelines.

The last time we saw the 40-year-old flaunt her chest so freely was a few weeks ago when she discussed her experience with breastfeeding while simultaneously dissing her father, Jamie Spears. "He said, 'I'm Britney Spears and I call the shots from now on,'" and ever since that day I felt a huge part of my womanhood stripped from me," she wrote at the time of the early days of her career.





"Anyways... As time goes by and I look at my body... I still have the same boobs but a little bit wiser now... If you check out my chest it could kind of pass for a baby's ass, so go ahead and kiss it."





Elsewhere in the news, just last month Britney Spears publicly called out her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake for using her name to sell records in the heyday of his career – read more about that here, and let us know what you think about Britney Spears' latest beachy upload in the comments below.