Britney Spears may not be timing her 100 metre sprints correctly, as she claimed to have run that distance in less than 6 seconds, which is just over half the time it took Usain Bolt in his 2009 record-breaking sprint. In recent years, the former pop star has become well-known for keeping up with her fitness, often documenting her workouts via social media. Britney is certainly no stranger to the gym, but her latest exercise achievement seems highly implausible. Brit took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her self-progress, claiming to have sprinted 100 metres in just under 6 seconds.

"Ran my first 5 !!!!" she wrote on a screenshot of her timer with the timestamp "00:05.97" on it. "Getting over your fear of pushing it in the beginning is key...once I did that I hit 5 !!!!! Usually I run 6 or 7 …. my first try was 9 …. and now I did it whoop !!!!! 100 meter dash." Despite her excitement, fans were immediately suspicious of Britney's claims. Many were quick to point out that Usain Bolt currently holds the world record for the fastest 100 metre sprint, with 9.58 seconds. The sprinter set the world record at the 2009 Berlin World Athletics Championships, and has yet to be beaten by any other athlete. Considering she herself is not a professional athlete nor has she been extensively trained in the sport, it seems highly unlikely that Britney would be able to beat Usain's sprinting record so easily.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"So you broke the 100m world record?" one user asked her. "Are we just going to ignore the fact she has just beaten usain bolt (The world record holder) by 3 seconds???" another commented. "100 metres in under 6 seconds," wrote another. "Watch out usain bolt." Some of her followers pointed out that she had recently broken her foot, so her supposed world-record-breaking feat would be even more impressive, if it were true. "Britney Spears, world record breaker," one of her fans said. "I believe you, Queen!"

