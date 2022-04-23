You never know what you're going to get from Britney Spears when the singer shares stories on social media. If Instagram users are lucky, they'll catch Britney penning captions that take the world on a walk down memory lane, although many times, the superstar singer is revisiting dark times of her past. Often, Spears is quick to delete her posts after they go viral or cause some sort of controversy, and she did just that when she penned a note about a previous pregnancy.

Spears recently revealed that she and her fiancé Sam Asghari are expecting their first child together. This news seems to have prompted the singer to speak openly about her marriage to Kevin Federline, and she accused him of abandoning her while pregnant.



Matthew Simmons / Stringer / Getty Images

"My ex-husband wouldn’t see me when I flew to New York with a baby inside me and Las Vegas when he was shooting a video !!! And as my brother’s best friend shows up to support a very pregnant woman in Vegas because he felt and PLAYED IT OFF TALKING AND EATING ICE ALL NIGHT,” she wrote.

“Since I hadn’t seen him in a while, I already knew it was over. I had my baby and went out literally 2 times with Paris [Hilton], and it was all over the news like I was a party girl... Whatever … it’s over now and I’ve made my peace with it,” she added. “Although writing my book is actually hard after speaking for 2 hours each time to this lovely lady trying to create drafts. I cry for 2 days afterwards and I’m like ‘Jesus Christ !!! I’ve been through it but it’s INCREDIBLY CLEANSING yet hard."

Federline was quick to react to the mention and TMZ reported that he denied the allegations via his attorney. The lawyer called Spears's account "completely the opposite of what's true, she knows that," adding "She should be very careful about pursuing a dialogue that's based on revisionist history."

