Ever since she ushered in a new season of freedom from conservatorship, Britney Spears isn't letting her foot off of anyone's neck. Spears has been taking Instagram by storm with her posts, and often, the superstar singer has called out family members and old friends for how they allegedly treated her behind the scenes. Spears has targeted her mother and sister repeatedly, but in a now-deleted Instagram rant, she also mentioned her equally famous ex, Justin Timberlake.

The Britney-Justin era of pop culture was a takeover made in Mickey Mouse Club heaven after the longtime friends became lovers. Their highly-publicized breakup took over headlines, and Timberlake even used a Spears lookalike in the music video to his megahit classic, "Cry Me a River."



Vince Bucci / Stringer / Getty Images

Over the years, Timberlake has been subjected to ridicule by Spears's fans in connection with how he handled the split all those years ago, and Spears revisited that time in her life in a lengthy Instagram caption.

“I had a calling last night from Jesus and you know what he said ???” her caption started out. “‘Dear child … your mom had a serving with her book at the exact time when you needed her most …all for WHAT ??? FAME and ATTENTION !!!! Your ex did the same thing … he served with his first album using your name claiming you did him dirty !!!! Then your blood, one of the hardest times in your life guess what your sister does … a book too … all for what ????”

“Knowing doing a book is the last thing you would ever do … well because you ran away from drama and created a dream world for yourself … that’s why artists play characters to escape !!!!” Meanwhile, during Spears's battle for her conservatorship to end, Timberlake came forward in support of his ex.