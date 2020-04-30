Britney Spears has been keeping busy during quarantine, staying fit through her at-home workouts but, in her latest exercise journal, she admitted that she accidentally set her gym on fire last year.

The legendary pop star has been uploading videos of herself working out and practicing yoga in her yard for months and, finally, it was revealed that she's been working out outdoors so often because her home gym was basically destroyed after a fire broke out six months ago.

"Hi guys, I'm in my gym right now. I haven't been in here for like six months because I burned my gym down," said Spears in the most casual way possible. Clearly, she's not all too bothered about it.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"I had two candles and, yeah, one thing led to another and I burned it down. So, I'm in here and I only have two pieces of equipment left," she added before filming her routine.

This entire admission happened in the first ten seconds of her video as she spoke rapidly about what happened, not paying the fire any mind. In her caption, she clarifies that it was an accident, in case anybody thought otherwise.

"It was an accident ….but yes …. I burnt it down," she wrote. " I walked past the door to the gym and flames. BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt."

Stay safe and maybe don't light any candles this time.