After watching her fight to end her conservatorship for months now, Britney Spears fans have been eager to hear some good news on the pop star’s front. Recently, an Instagram post from her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, led followers to believe she may be engaged.

Some people noticed that Spears’ boyfriend shared a snapshot of a diamond ring with the words “lioness,” well-known as his nickname for her, inscribed on it.

Rumours quickly began to spread that the “Gimme More” singer could potentially be engaged, but Asghari was quick to clear things up.

The 27-year-old claimed via his Instagram story that his account had been hacked, and that the image of the ring was “photoshopped.”

“Calm down,” the personal trainer told his 2 million followers.

According to Pink Villa, the reason Asghari’s post caused such a stir is because he was allegedly spotted out at Cartier in Beverly Hills, doing some ring shopping.

The two have been together for over five years, and in a recent Instagram post, Spears described her boyfriend as “her rock” who has been by her side “through the hardest years” of her conservatorship.

Earlier this summer, a judge denied the 39-year-old’s request to end her father’s rule over so many aspects of her life.

After facing plenty of backlash from the world, Jamie Spears filed to end his 13 year long conservatorship over his daughter earlier this week.

Check out Britney’s celebratory post that got people talking below.

