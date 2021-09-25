After previous documentaries left him with a “bad aftertaste,” Sam Asghari is giving those trying to tell the story of his girlfriend’s conservatorship another chance. On Friday, he took to Instagram to give his thoughts on the multitude of Britney Spears documentaries that are being made.

“Apparently my opinion has increased in value over [the] last few days,” the 27-year-old wrote on his story. “Past docs left bad after taste, I’m hoping this one will be respectful.”

“I don’t blame CNN, BBC or NETFLIX (which got me through lockdowns) for airing them because as an actor i tell other peoples stories too.”

The personal trainer then went on to say that he has no choice but to question the motives of producers who are making these documentaries to “shed light” on the situation without actually talking to Spears herself about the conservatorship or her life.

“Any credit for light being shed should go to #FreeBritney,” he concluded.

Earlier this month, Asghari was quick to shut down proposal rumours started by fans after he “accidentally” posted a photo of a ring to his Instagram. Just days later, the rumours were confirmed to be true when the couple revealed that they are, in fact, engaged.

The exciting news came around the same time that Spears’ father, Jamie, filed to end his nearly 13 year long conservatorship. According to Page Six, the next hearing in the family’s ongoing legal battle will take place on September 29th.

Have you watched any of the new Britney Spears documentaries? If yes, tell us your thoughts in the comment section.

