Britney Spears is a mother-to-be! Months after the end of her highly restrictive conservatorship, the 40-year-old has announced via her Instagram page that her and 28-year-old fiancé Sam Asghari are expecting their first child together.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Mauni trip only to gain it back," she wrote to her 40.4 million followers on Monday, April 11th. "I thought, 'Geez... what happened to my stomach???' My husband said, 'No you're food pregnant silly!'"

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The "My Prerogative" hitmaker went on to explain that she picked up a pregnancy test, and upon taking it, found out that she's expecting her third child.

"I obviously won't be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have... It's hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression... I have to say it is absolutely horrible," she shared of her earlier pregnancies from her relationship with Kevin Federline.





"Women didn't talk about it back then... Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her, but now women talk about it every day... Thank Jesus we don't have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret," she continued, before promising that this time around, she'll be doing plenty of yoga and sending out lots of joy and love.

Friends like Paris Hilton and Jersey Shore's J Woww dropped by the comment section to congratulate the pop star. "Congratulations sis," the former wrote. "I'm so excited for you!! Love you!!!"

Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images

