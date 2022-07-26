Britney Spears fired back at Lynne Spears after her mother leaked text messages to prove that she didn't neglect her daughter. The pop icon issued a scathing response to Lynne on her Instagram page where she slammed her mother's parenting skills, and the way she's manipulated the media to believe she's a "responsible perfect parent."



Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"Yo ma did you also let people know that’s one of the only times you text me back ???” Britney began before accusing her mom of forcing her into AA meetings, emotionally manipulating her, and attempting to hide coffee from her "Did you also tell people how you hid coffee every single morning ??? Did you tell them every morning when I would try to find coffee there were no pictures of me up in the kitchen, just Maddie and Jamie Lynn ??? Every single morning I would put a picture of me by you guys … and every morning you would put it away before I woke up."

Britney went on to accuse her mother of hiding the keys to her car while living it up at beach houses, and frequently drinking with her brother's wife as she forced the pop singer into AA meetings three times a week.

"Play the responsible perfect parent and go to church in Lousiana... It's a joke!!! You all ruined it for me... I don't ever remember getting a text from you!!! Did you tell them when the conservatorship first started you and Bryan's wife went out every night and drank wine and got your stupid pictures taken when I couldn't go anywhere or have my boyfriend anymore??? You have some nerve showing you texts when you know you guys hurt me so bad its not funny," she wrote before launching into allegations that the conservatorship was planned weeks before it went into effect. She claimed they had a sleepover the night before.

"It was all planned and you acted like you had no idea what was going on !!! Two weeks later you released a book and showed my heartbreak when Kevin took my kids... You abused me... yes I will say it and it blows my mind that you still play the prayer loving mom," she wrote.

