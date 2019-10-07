One half of the British rap group Krept and Konan was involved in a knife brawl this past weekend during BBC Radio 1Xtra's Live Show. According to XXL, the event was supposed to have performances by Aitch, French Montana, Jaykae, Lil Tecca, Ms Banks and Popcaan but got shut down after the stabbing.



Joseph Okpako/Getty Images

Krept didn't need to be rushed to the hospital and was treated on-site for his injuries. No arrests have been made or an explanation of what sparked the fight has been confirmed but a 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of having a knife but no connection to the stabbing has been made. "Big up Krept. I hope he fully recovers 🙏🏼 But how the fuck are you going to hurt one of the most positive artists? He’s been putting people on, giving back to his community, and the culture. There is no excuse for this fuckery. UK we have to do better," DJ Semtex wrote on Twitter.

Krept has sent out a statement on Twitter letting his fans know that he's doing fine, thanking everyone for the prayers.

1Xtra released a statement on the matter that reads the following: "We’re sorry to everyone who attended 1Xtra Live in Birmingham for the early finish, however the health and safety of everyone involved is always our top priority. We are upset and saddened that something like this should happen to a guest at one of our events and we remain in close contact and continue to offer our full support.”