Actress Brie Larson says she was inspired by the Adult Video Awards when portraying her character Envy, singer for the Clash at Demonhead, in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

In a new video titled "AUDITION STORYTIME! (pt. 2)" for her YouTube channel, Larson discusses a hand full of unsuccessful or otherwise interesting auditions from her career.

“The only thing that was there was a description that said, a husky non-Ramona voice. I didn’t even know who Ramona was,” Larson says. “This is the truth and it’s really crazy. So I was staying up way too late flipping through the channels, and I stumbled on the Adult Video Awards and I was watching the red carpet and I was watching these women with this like confidence… and I was like, that’s it. That’s what I’m gonna do.”

In the video, she also discusses Sucker Punch, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, The Descendants, Iron Man 2, Thor and more.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World released in 2010 and, despite a mixed performance at the box office, has since become a cult classic. The film was directed by Edgar Wright and follows Scott Pilgrim as he battles a series of his new love's ex-boyfriends.

