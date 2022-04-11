Brie Larson has been cast in Fast & Furious 10, the franchise's star, Vin Diesel, announced on Instagram, Saturday. Jason Momoa was also recently revealed to have been cast as the film’s villain.

“Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self ‘that’s captain Marvel,’” Diesel captioned a selfie of himself and Larson. “Clearly there is love and laughter in this image.”



He continued: “What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.”

Prior to being cast in the upcoming film, Larson had expressed her desire to join the franchise during an interview with Uproxx in February.

“Please, please tell everybody I would, of course, want to be in a Fast & Furious movie,” she said. “I’m obsessed. I love them. I think they’re so good. They’re so fun. And they’ve made me appreciate cars. And it’s something that should be appreciated. They’re incredible. So of course, please.”

Larson has also played Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Room in 2015.

