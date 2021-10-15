When it was shared that Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige would be taking to the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage next year, Hip Hop fans exploded with excitement. It is a lineup that will surely make for one of the greatest halftime shows ever hosted, but on Thursday (October 14), comments made by Bridget Kelly regarding Eminem's involvement caused havoc for the singer.

Kelly ruffled a few feathers when she said on her See, The Thing Is podcast on The Joe Budden Network that she did not care whether or not Eminem performed and dubbed him the "token white guy."



Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images

"I love the idea of so much beautiful Black talent on this stage. This is the biggest stage in the country. This is the most-watched event," said Kelly. Her co-host reminded Kelly that Eminem was also included in the lineup. "Either way, I would love to see it because it's also, when are we ever gonna see Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar onstage together? I could do without Eminem. I don't really care whether he's there or not."

"You know what I do love about Eminem being the token white guy on this? Usually, it's the other way around," she continued. "Usually, it's a whole f*ckin' lineup of white talent and then it's like, let's just throw a person of color in there so people don't get upset. Let's get all this top-tier Black talent and let's throw somebody white on the bill just so we don't piss anybody off."



Larry Busacca / Staff / Getty Images

The comments infuriated Eminem stans who flooded Kelly's mentions, and she attempted to check them over on Twitter.

"You bum ass bottom feeders need to get tf out my mentions defending Eminem," she tweeted. "Nobody said he wasn’t a legend. They’ve never had an all Black halftime show, so yes, he is the token in this case. Go argue w/your mother about his impact, that was never up for debate. Losers [crying laughing emojis]."

She later let critics know that she isn't interested in fighting and would block anyone who decided to get out of pocket. Check it out below.