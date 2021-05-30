Brianna Perry Asserts Her Dominance In The Female Rap Game With New Mixtape "Bad Bitch Boulevard"

Women have been asserting themselves as "the baddest bitch" since the early days of Lil Kim and Trina, and in 2021 that prestigious moniker is still being touted by the best female rappers in the game today. For Dade County dame Brianna Perry, she's making sure you know exactly where to find the baddies with her impressive new mixtape, Bad Bitch Boulevard.



Image: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fashion Nova

Over the span of 10 tracks, Brianna Perry showcases both an ear for what's currently popping on the radio while also paying homage to some of the hip-hop greats that came before her throughout this latest project. She pays direct homage to OutKast's classic track "Elevators (Me & You)" for a full verse on "Nat Turner," a standout track where you'll also hear verbal nods to late beat king J Dilla. On "Freak," which get assistance from KaMillion & Coby Bishop, she's even gives props to the queen of late-night bedroom bangers Adina Howard by sampling her classic 1995 hit "Freak Like Me." In short, it's clear that Perry knows how to pay respects to the artists that inspired and came before her.

Although she keeps things feature-free for the most part on Bad Bitch Boulevard, Brianna does pull out an appearance from often-controversial emcee Boosie Badazz titled "Like A Dawg," which actually makes for one of the standout cuts on the project overall. Anytime the focus is on music and not the outside stuff is always ideal, so we can only hope Boosie keeps his "badazz" tendencies in the studio and not the streets.

Tracklist: