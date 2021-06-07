Former NFL wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson was dropped by his opponent, ex-MMA fighter Brian Maxwell, in the fourth round of their exhibition match, Sunday. The fight was an undercard for the highly anticipated Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul fight.

While no winner was decided, with there being no judges, the fight made for an interesting warm-up for the main event, later tonight.

"Ask the world who Brian Maxwell is now?" Maxwell said after. "Brian Maxwell is here."



Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images

Terrell Owens was ringside for the fight.

"I had fun. I had two months to get ready for this," Johnson said. "Thank you to God, thank you to Floyd Mayweather and thank you to Brian. My life has always been about taking chances and doing crazy stuff. This one was just one of my bucket lists and that's a message to people to get out there and live and not be afraid to fail. It's OK."

Johnson, who last played in the NFL in 2012, recently said that he still believes he could be playing in the league.

“I don’t think they would do it for the simple fact that they know I’m in tiptop shape and I would probably make the team,” Johnson said. “And I’m not trying to be arrogant. I’m not trying to be cocky. I could make all 32 teams if given the opportunity..."

