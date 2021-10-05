Brian Laundrie's sister, Cassie, is speaking out amid her brother's disappearance, sending a message to Gabby Petito's father and claiming that she has absolutely no clue where her brother or her parents are.

Protestors have been outside of Cassie's home ever since her brother became a suspect in the murder of Gabby Petito, his fiancée, whose body was found after a month-long investigation. Brian Laundrie is the main suspect in the death of Gabby Petito, and the public is convinced that he's guilty -- especially after he's seemingly gone into hiding with the help of his parents. Dog The Bounty Hunter is presently looking for Laundrie, and somebody else claimed they spotted the man driving a pickup truck on the Appalachian Trail.

Brian's sister spoke outside her home with protestors, and she claimed that she knows nothing about her brother's whereabouts, alleging that she has not contacted him, or their parents, in the last few weeks.



Octavio Jones/Getty Images

"We have been cooperative with the police since September 11 when they called, I did not say that I saw my brother, I said I haven't been able to speak to him in reference to the time when I was called by the police," she said. "Since that point, I haven't been able to speak to my brother."

Cassie confirmed that Brian came to her house on September 1 with their parents, but they were in their Mustang, and not the van, as it was previously reported.

"I did not know that he took that van back," said Cassie. "I found out the next day like everyone else. We are just as upset, frustrated, and heartbroken as everybody else. And I am losing my parents and my brother and my children's aunt and my future sister-in-law."

She was pressed when she said she was losing her parents, explaining, "Because they're not talking to us either. If I knew [why], I would say. I don't know. I don't know [if they're involved.]"

Brian's sister went on to send a message to Gabby Petito's father, saying, "Not to upset Mr. Petito any further, but I did not get any phone calls from him in the days prior to September 11. I checked my phone records, I don't see any, he may have had the wrong number."

Check out what she had to say below.

