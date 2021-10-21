There is reportedly a strong chance that the human remains found in a Florida park on Wednesday belong to Brian Laundrie, the missing fugitive who is suspected of strangling his fiancée Gabby Petito to death, says an attorney for the Laundrie family.

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino spoke with CNN's Chris Cuomo, revealing that the "probability is strong" that the human remains found near a backpack and notebook belonging to Brian Laundrie in a Florida park are his. The human remains were found on the same day that Brian's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, joined the search to find their fugitive son.



Mark Taylor/Getty Images -- Police tape restricts access to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20, 2021 in North Port, Florida

The notebook, backpack, and human remains were reportedly found near the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

"This is the very area of the park that we initially informed law enforcement on, I believe it was September 17, that Brian would be most likely in the preserve in this particular area," said the lawyer. His belongings were found approximately thirty minutes past the park's entrance.

The 23-year-old fugitive's backpack and notebook were reportedly found in an area that had been underwater until recently.

Bertolino told Cuomo that Laundrie's family is "going to wait for the forensic results to come in to verify that" the human remains are actually Brian's.

