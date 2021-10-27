Brian Laundrie continues to make headlines, even after authorities announced that human remains found in his home state of Florida belong to the wanted man. According to TMZ, the Laundrie family attorney, Steve Bertolino, claims that Roberta and Chris (Brian’s parents) have no more information that could help law enforcement get a better understanding of the death of their son, or his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito.

The article explains that the Laundrie’s knew Brian was “out of sorts” when he fled his home in September, having returned from a road trip without Petito in tow, but they insist that they were “in the dark” as to what may have been running through their son’s head as he fled.

As for the journal and other personal belongings that were located near the remains allegedly belonging to Brian, Bertolino shared that he’s heard some of the contents may not be salvageable. The attorney also said that authorities have not shared any information about the diary’s contents with Chris and Roberta.

Shortly after the remains turned up and were confirmed via dental records, an autopsy was completed to determine the wanted man’s cause of death. Results came back inconclusive, and Brian’s bones were sent to an anthropologist for further examination. At the time, Bertolino explained that the body could’ve been “too far along in the decomposition process to determine a cause of death using soft tissue.”

It’s also been reported that the Laundrie family confirmed that they won’t be holding a service for their son. Those who have been keeping up with the case online for weeks now have been speculating what possibly could’ve happened to Laundrie. During the hunt for him, some claimed to have seen him hiking the Appalachian trail, while others said they had footage of him biking near their property.

It remains unclear exactly what will happen next with Brian, and if we’ll ever get more answers about the death of Gabby. As the investigation continues, stay tuned to HNHH for more updates.

[Via]