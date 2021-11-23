Brian Laundrie reportedly passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head according to the family attorney. His cause of death was reported at the beginning of this month, and the family attorney confirmed it on Tuesday following an anthropologist's examination of his bones.

Both of Laundrie's parents have reportedly been informed that their son passed away from suicide. Attorney Steve Bertolino said that he hopes "these findings bring closure to both families."



Mark Taylor/Getty Images

Laundrie's body was found at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on the day that his parents joined the search. A medical examiner was reportedly unable to immediately determine his cause of death because of the state of his remains. Once his teeth were tested though, it was determined that the body was indeed Laundrie's.

The man had gone missing after returning from a cross-country trip with his fiancée Gabby Petito, who did not come back alongside him. A missing person report was filed and shortly after his return, Laundrie also disappeared. Petito's body was found and because of the circumstances, as well as previous dealings with law enforcement, Laundrie was considered a suspect in her death. His suicide seemingly closes this chapter of the saga, despite us still not knowing exactly how Petito passed away, and who killed her.

We will keep you updated on any other developments in this story.



Octavio Jones/Getty Images

[via]