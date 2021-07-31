Bri Steves Drops Off "TBH" Project Featuring Guapdad 4000 & Symba

After making her major-label debut with the T-Minus and Hitmaka-produced "Jealousy" track in 2018, Bri Steves has finally touched down to bless fans with her full-length TBH outing.

Across nine total tracks, the rising emcee invites names like Guapdad 4000, Symba, and Poundside Pop to lend the assist.

It marks a milestone years in the making for the Philly-bred rapper who generated considerable buzz with self-released joints like "Ain't Shit" and "Late Night" before making her way to Atlantic post-graduation for a slew of singles that ultimately led to TBH.

"I don’t talk enough about how hard it was to go to school and be an artist but my senior year was a low point for me," Steves once penned after graduating from Temple University. "I had a tough time balancing class during the day [...] but I wanted to prove that you don’t have to choose between goals."

Stream TBH down below.