Yesterday, Jay Cutler was roasted online after he revealed his support and intentions to vote for Donald Trump in the upcoming United States election which is slated to go down on Tuesday, November 3rd. The country is divided right now and Trump has been perhaps the most polarizing President in the nation's history, so it's not shocking that his supporters are met with such anger. Despite this, there are still many Trump supports who remain unfazed by it all, including Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.

While taking to Twitter during the early hours of the morning, Favre expressed his support for the President all while urging people to go vote. Of course, his tweet received a polarizing reaction as many looked to both praise and denounce him.

"My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump," Favre wrote.

Recently, Favre told the President “The NBA and the NFL are struggling with lower ratings, as fans clearly do not want political messaging mixed with their sports," so it's easy to see why he would be a supporter of Trump, who has bashed the NBA at every single turn.

