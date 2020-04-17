Thanks to his play during the 90s and early 2000s, Brett Favre is highly regarded as one of the greatest gunslinging quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL. He won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers and is already a member of the Football Hall Of Fame. With this in mind, it is clear that Favre will forever be a legend and no amount of post-career antics can change that, even if those antics involve TikTok.

Yes, that's right, no one is immune from the app that has completely revolutionized the way we quarantine during the pandemic. In a recent interview, Favre admitted that his daughters have been begging him to make TikToks and that he has been a willing participant. In fact, he even had his hair dyed orange so that he could look the part. As you can see from the video below, this new hairstyle is on full display.

One might say this is a sad state of affairs for a man held in such high regard in the NFL community. However, you can't blame the man for having fun with his daughters when none of us have anything to do right now. Favre is just being a great dad and you have to commend him for defacing his own hair just to put a smile on his kid's faces.

If only he could have sported this while playing for the Packers.