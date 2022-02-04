It’s going to be weird for a while, but it’s official: as of Tuesday, Tom Brady is officially retired from the NFL after twenty-two seasons of antagonizing the Buffalo Bills and running the AFC East. However, now that the GOAT is gone now, it’s time for new blood to attempt to become the new face of the NFL and go toe-to-toe with Brady’s records in hopes of becoming as good or better than TB12. But there is one person who thinks that, no matter how good this young reign of QBs are/could be, they’ll have a close to impossible chance at catching Brady: Brett Favre.

During an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Green Bay Packers Legend congratulated Brady on a successful career. However, it was posed with the question of whether or not any of the youngbloods in the league right now would be able to catch Brady and his accomplishments. “I don’t know if in our generation we will see anything even close to it. I just don’t know if anyone wants to play 22 years,” the retired Qb said. “And if you do, there’s a lot of things that can go wrong throughout that journey.”

(Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Favre mentioned that what Brady has done, playing the game at an extremely high level in your 40s, has never been done before the GOAT accomplished this feat. Favre also discussed that Brady only had one season-ending injury and was never in danger of being benched. He then compared Brady’s career to his for a bit of perspective on the GOAT’s level of greatness, saying, “To me, I think about my career and think about mine and compare it to Tom… It’s one thing to play with an injury, and that’s gonna happen. It’s another to be good long enough and consistent enough that they don’t replace you.”

While Brett Favre doesn’t think any of the QBs would in the league catch Brady at this moment, you never know. But what we do know is that Buccaneers will probably have the most challenging time chasing Brady as they look to replace the first-ballot Hall of Famer in the forthcoming season. Good luck, Tampa.

