Concussions are a very important topic in the National Football League and for good reason. Concussions can lead to diseases like CTE which directly attack the brain. CTE has led to a lot of deaths in the football world over the years, and these days, players have a lot more information at their disposal when it comes to concussions and how they can be extremely harmful in the long term.

Recently, former NFL superstar Brett Favre spoke about concussions and how his history with the injury is massive. As a guest on the "Bubba Army" radio show, Favre explained how he has actually been subjected to "thousands" of concussions over the course of his career, which is definitely scary.

"Concussions happen all the time," Favre said. "You get tackled and your head hits the turf, you see flashes of light or ringing in your ears but you're able to play -- that's a concussion. So, based on that, [I've suffered] thousands. Had to be, because every time my head hit the turf, there was ringing or stars going, flash bulbs ... but I was still able to play."

Concussion education is still lacking when it comes to the sports world, and in the eyes of some, it isn't even all that important. However, upon hearing that Favre has had thousands of concussions, some might open up to the idea of learning more.

