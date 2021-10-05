Early in his career, Bretman Rock joked with his manager about being in Playboy, but now, the 23-year-old is the first openly gay man to wear the iconic bunny suit for a cover shoot. At the beginning of October, the YouTuber shared the exciting news on his Instagram page.

“I’m a BUNNY duh!! @playboy to kick off spooky szn,” Rock captioned a photo dump of his sultry snapshots where he’s rocking a bunny suit, a bow tie, and of course, matching ears.

The Filipino star is best known for his bold (but classic Leo) persona, and his work as a social media content creator; he has over 13 million followers on TikTok and nearly 18 million on Instagram.

“This dates back to when my manager sat me down and asked, 'what do you want to do?' I jokingly said 'Playboy' because I didn't think it was possible. It… proves to myself that I can do anything I put my mind to,” Rock told Playboy during his cover story interview.

“And it's crazy that Playboy believes in that as well and believes in me. It means the world to me."

According to PEOPLE, Latin singer Bad Bunny is another famous BIPOC male that’s achieved Playboy cover status, and The Perks of Being a Wallflower actor Ezra Miller once wore bunny ears for his feature in the magazine.

“Just for Playboy to have a male on the cover is a huge deal for the LGBT community, for my brown people community, it's surreal," Rock said.

Check out more pictures from the history-making photo shoot below.

