Black Lives Matter organizations have been under fire in recent weeks, and this time light is being shone on the Louisville chapter of the foundation. Recently, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation co-founder Patrisse Cullors faced backlash over her real estate purchases in California in Georgia. People accused her of misappropriating funds in order to buy property, however, Cullors quickly dispelled rumors. She stated that she's never taken a salary from the foundation and the properties were for her family members, not herself.

Now, Black Lives Matter Louisville, Kentucky is catching heat from Tamika Palmer, Breonna Taylor's mother. Taylor was killed just over a year ago while at home in bed as plainclothes officers stormed her apartment and exchanged gunfire with her unsuspecting boyfriend. He believed the officers were intruders. None of the officers involved faced charges related to Taylor's death.

Palmer has been at the forefront of movements calling for justice, not only in her daughter's case but other incidents that mirror such police-involved tragedy. She recently shared a few thoughts about the BLM Louisville chapter, criticizing their efforts. “I’ve watched ya’ll raise money on behalf of Breonna’s family who has never done a damn thing for us … talk about fraud,” Palmer wrote.

“I could walk into a room full of people who claim to be here for Breonna’s family who don’t even know who I am … I’m so sick of some of y’all … I’m done with this sh*t enough is enough.” She added that people have "lost focus." Check out her post below.

