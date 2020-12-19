Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, has penned an open letter to President-elect Joe Biden, pleading with the upcoming President to hold police accountable for their consistent abuse of power.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images

"For many Americans, a vote for you was a vote for Breonna, Jacob Blake, Casey Goodson and so many others who have been failed repeatedly by the criminal justice system under the current administration," Palmer wrote in the piece, which was taken out in a full-page ad in the Washington Post.

"Her murder sparked protests across America and inspired activists to demand accountability in policing across the nation," Plamer continued. "So far, we have seen none."

Taylor was killed by police officers on March 13, 2020, during an infamous no-knock raid at her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky. Plainclothes officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove of the Louisville Metro Police Department fired 32 shots inside the apartment. Taylor was struck by six and died. The killing sparked protests across the United States.

"Nothing can bring back my daughter or the other individuals whose lives were senselessly harmed or lost to police violence," Palmer wrote. "We can, however, honor their legacies by holding police accountable and bringing deep change to a truly unjust system.

"We fought for you. It is now your turn to fight for us."

