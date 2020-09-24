The top news story for Wednesday (September 23) evening surrounds the Breonna Taylor case. The 26-year-old EMT worker was shot and killed in her home by police back in March, and the long-awaited reports regarding the officers involved have finally arrived. The news that only one officer will face charges of wanton endangerment for shooting aimlessly into neighboring apartments has shocked those advocating for justice, thus launching a newly-fueled set of Black Lives Matter protests nationwide.



LeBron James, who has been vocal in his advocacy for Breonna Taylor, shared his frustrations. "The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN! I promise you I’ll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more!! LOVE to you QUEENS all over this country and beyond!" The sports icon then listed off the names of the women in his life including his grandmother, mother, wife, and daughter as reports of the frontlines of protests have overtaken social media.

It's reported that in Louisville alone, upwards of 50 people have been taken into custody along with news that fires have been set near the city's courthouse. Other areas have shared videos of authorities firing off tear gas as rioters burn items in the streets. After two officers, who are reportedly in stable condition and should recover from their injuries, were shot earlier today in Louisville, authorities nationwide are on high alert. Check out a few video images of the protests below.