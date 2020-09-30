Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is asking a judge for a delay in handing over grand jury recordings in Breonna Taylor's case. Following a request from an anonymous member of the grand jury to lift the gag order on jurors, Cameron has asked the judge for a week to "redact personal identifiers of any named person" and "private citizens named in the recordings." Cameron's officer asked for "additional time ... to redact personally identifiable information of witnesses, including addresses and phone numbers."



Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The juror who made the request suggested that Cameron may have thrown them under the bus for his announcement whether to lay charges on the officer. The attorney for the grand juror, Kevin Glasgower, said this could be Cameron doing "damage control."

"What Attorney General Cameron is continuously not answering is: Did he give the grand jury the option to charge anyone with anything in addition to the wanton endangerment charges, anything related to Taylor, and did he recommend that they do so?" Glasgower told CNN.

Cameron recently admitted that he didn't pursue or even recommend murder or manslaughter charges to the grand jury, saying, "Our recommendation is that [officers] Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove were justified in their acts and their conduct."

Cameron also said that the witness who claimed to have heard police announce themselves changed their story. Cameron wasn't asked whether he informed the grand jury that 12 other witnessed testified that they never actually heard police announce their presence before the raid.

A judge is set to rule on Daniel Cameron's request on Wednesday.

