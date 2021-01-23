Breonna Taylor's death was one of the many instances of police brutality against the Black community in the country that ignited the eruption of protests across the country. Taylor was killed in her Louisville apartment back in March after police entered her home and exchanged gunfire with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who has said he believed he was firing at intruders breaking into his home, not police officers. The grand jury in the trial only indicted one of the cops involved, Brett Hankison, but only for bullets that entered the neighboring apartment.



Natasha Moustache/Getty Images

Three jurors from the case are now filing a petition with the Kentucky state government calling for the impeachment of Attorney General Daniel Cameron for lying to the media about the case to make himself look better. They referenced his public announcement he put out relating to the possible homicide charges he brought forth to the jury, but the jury claims he never mentioned homicide charges were even an option.

“Neither Cameron nor anyone from his office mentioned any homicide offense to the grand jury. Not only were no homicide offenses presented as alleged, no charges of any kind were presented to the Grand Jury other than the three wanton endangerment charges against Detective Hankinson,” the petition states, according to the Journal.



Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images