Daniel Cameron, the Kentucky Attorney General who's faced public pressure to press charges against the officers who killed Breonna Taylor, has received a pertinent piece of evidence in the case. Cameron appeared on Face The Nation where he revealed that he's received the FBI ballistic report in Taylor's shooting -- a critical piece in filing charges against Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Crosgrove.



"That is a critical piece of this investigation," Cameron said. "It's not the end-all-be-all. There are still some witness testimony and interviews that have to be conducted. But we do have that ballistics report."

Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her apartment after police conducted a no-knock warrant. Police didn't announce themselves, resulting in Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who was licensed to carry a firearm, to fire shots as he believed someone was breaking into their apartment. Police fired 20 rounds in return, fatally striking Taylor in the process.

Cameron said he'll be meeting with the FBI to review the reports that he said: "will help us in the analysis that needs to be undertaken before we can get to final steps."

Benjamin Crump, the attorney representing Breonna Taylor's family, said that the report is "welcomed news," though he hopes the outcome arrives soon.

"So at this point, we are hoping that this conclusion will be sooner rather than later, because justice delayed is justice denied," Crump said.

