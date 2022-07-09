Plenty of new arrivals hit streaming services this weekend, from Burna Boy's Love, Damini and the deluxe cut of Chris Brown's Breezy to Westside Gunn's 48-hour marathon, Peace "Fly" God and August 08's Towards The Moon EP. None of those, however, were as highly anticipated (or as widely received) as the debut of Brent Faiyaz's Wasteland album.

The 19-track project boasts various skits and features from Tyler, The Creator, Alicia Keys, Drake, The Neptunes, Joony, and Tre' Amani. Now that fans have had a chance to listen and digest, favourites have begun emerging such as "GHETTO GATSBY" or "LOOSE CHANGE" and to boot, we've received a look at the first week sales projections.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

According to HDD, Wasteland will move anywhere between 105 to 115K copies in its first week out, making it a strong contender for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, though it's bound to have some serious competition in the form of Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti, which arrived back in May and continues to do numbers into the summer.

The aforementioned Breezy was projected to sell 60K - 70K units during its debut but actually wound up doing 72K, though the musician behind the studio album didn't hesitate to express his discontent with the apparent lack of media coverage on his tenth release.

For the updated cut, he tapped Anderson .Paak for "Inner Peace," Davido for "Nobody Has To Know," and also sprinkled in seven other solo titles for his listeners to enjoy – check it out here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more first week sales projections for all your favourite hip-hop artists.

[Via]