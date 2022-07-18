Brent Faiyaz’s sophomore album, Wasteland, has debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200 after moving 88,000 equivalent album units since its release on July 8. The mark is a new high for Faiyaz, whose last effort, Fuck the World, debuted and peaked at the 20th spot in 2020.

The new album features appearances from Drake, Alicia Keys, The Neptunes, Tyler, The Creator, and more.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Speaking about his inspiration for the record, Faiyaz recently told Vogue that several movies played a role in the direction of the project.

"I was watching a lot of Tarantino films. I was watching Jackie Brown over and over again," he told the outlet. "I was also watching Vanilla Sky on repeat. I pulled a lot from that. But mostly I was inspired by the different people that I locked in with, from The Dream to Alicia Keys. I was just soaking up game from artists like Raphael Saadiq and No I.D., who have been doing this longer than I have."

As for who took the first place spot on the Billboard 200, Bad Bunny earned the honor with the continued success of his album, Un Verano Sin Ti, which has now topped the chart for its fifth nonconsecutive week. He most recently sold 105,000 equivalent album units. It has now moved over 100,000 units in each of its first 10 weeks on the chart. Drake’s Views was the last album to do so.

