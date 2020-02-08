mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Brent Faiyaz Wrote An Anthem For You & Your Crew With "Lost Kids Get Money"

Noah C
February 08, 2020 12:38
202 Views
03
0
Lost KidsLost Kids
Lost Kids

Lost Kids Get Money
Brent Faiyaz

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The bounciest track on his new album, "F**k The World".


Brent Faiyaz' newly-released sophomore album may be titled F**k The World, but it's not filled with nihilism. It's not your average Sad Boy R&B record. The Maryland singer lays lows, and looks after himself and those closest to him. This is a prominent theme on F**k The World. When he isn't dropping new tunes, you don't hear much from him. Most headlines involving Brent Faiyaz concern his fierce commitment to remaining independent and preserving his creative freedom. He just provided us with a bunch of anthems about keeping your priorities straight, "Lost Kids Get Money" being one of them.

Faiyaz feels himself on here and it's hard for the listener not to feel the same when bopping along. "Lost Kids Get Money" is the most vibrant track on F**k The World. It celebrates getting the bag, which is never a solitary endeavour for Faiyaz. He leverages connections to secure opportunities for his whole team - the Lost Kids imprint. He asserts this ethos in the lyrics quoted below, sung in a trap cadence with his airy vocals. 

Quotable Lyrics

All my bros collect, all my bros is next
Who need work? I could plug you with connects
Shit get hot, who you call collect?
Who you just finesse? Go lay low out West

Brent Faiyaz Brent Faiyaz f**k the world sophomore album lost kids get money
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Brent Faiyaz Wrote An Anthem For You & Your Crew With "Lost Kids Get Money"
03
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject