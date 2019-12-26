Brent Faiyaz is one of the most admired new artists in R&B. He started making waves by releasing songs on SoundCloud with his group, Sonder, which consisted of him and producers Dpat and At. He then ventured into a solo career with his widely-praised Sonder Son debut in 2017. After attracting a sizable fanbase, he followed up Sonder Son with the six-track Lost EP in 2018. Since then, we've been eagerly anticipating his sophomore project, which finally got a release date today - February 7, 2020.

Faiyaz has announced that the title of the album will be Fuck The World and it will feature ten songs. While the tracklist hasn't been shared yet, his single of the same name, "F**k The World (Summer In London)", which dropped in July, will likely be included on there. The Maryland singer shared a second seasonally-themed single in September, "Rehab (Winter In Paris)". A music video for "Rehab" arrived along with Fuck The World's release date. Check out the cover for the project below and head to Faiyaz's site to cop some new merch if you wish. While we wait for February 7th, keep spinning Faiyaz's new singles and old projects for some R&B warmth in the winter months.