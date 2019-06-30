mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Brent Faiyaz Shares New Clip For "Trust" Song

Milca P.
June 30, 2019
Watch the new video from Brent.

After first sharing the track in October of last year, crooner Bren Faiyaz has finally returned with a visual supplement for his "Trust" track, a tack laced ion translatable experiences that find 

"Iyou choose to pursue a profession where people recognize you, you have to get used to being recognized,” he explains of the track, per i-D. “I've always been naturally reserved, so people whispering about me when I walked into a spot weirded me out. Like the movie Inception when they walk into someone else's dream and everyone knows they're not supposed to be there. That’s how it feels. It takes time to learn how to move with people looking at you... I just be coolin’ now.”

Watch the full video up top.

