Brent Faiyaz Says He Spent COVID Lockdown Wandering Around NYC & Staying With Random Women

While many people spent the COVID-19 pandemic locked away in their homes avoiding the virus, Brent Faiyaz reportedly walked around the streets of New York, looking for love – or at least a place to crash for a few weeks.

During a sitdown with The Morning Hustle, the Wasteland artist opened up about some of his more questionable dating habits. "Have you ever been in a situation where you felt like you fell for a person at first sight?" the host asked him. "Have you ever been in a situation where you stuck with a person for a good two to three weeks and you just met them?"

Brent Faiyaz in 2021 -- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"Definitely," Faiyaz confirmed right away. "All the time, I'm famous for that I'm not even gon' lie. I walk around New York and just meet some chick, and just be like, 'Yo, I'm staying at your house for a good week and a half.'"

When the host expressed concern about such a big artist going to someone else's house so casually, the 26-year-old responded, "I'm chillin'. They making me empanadas and all that" with a laugh.





While it remains unclear exactly how serious Faiyaz was about his comments on The Morning Hustle, they certainly do align with his reputation of being "toxic," as noted by some fans in the comments.

"Now Brent...," "Yea that's wild af," and "Crib-o-sexual," were among some of the most popular responses.





Are you surprised by Brent Faiyaz's flirtatious pandemic adventures admission? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.