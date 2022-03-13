Blossoming R&B star Brent Faiyaz is hardly ever involved in drama. His recent collaborations in 2021 with the likes of Drake, Baby Keem and Meek Mill helped boost his career while he is between albums, but it seems that he may have gotten into an altercation recently in Hollywood.

On Saturday (March 12), TMZ reported that Brent had gotten into a confrontation at a bar in Los Angeles this weekend. The shouting match escalated into Brent charging at somebody, but he would be held back by security at the venue and no crimes were committed.

The police were called to the scene at Mama Shelter, a hotel where the rooftop bar is located. When Brent was allegedly there, he was interacting with fans and friends that he had arrived with before the scuffle, but he and all parties involved had left by the time cops showed up.

While this would likely be a minor story, Brent still took to Twitter to refute the reports. He found the story and quote tweeted briefly denying that was him in the video, although the man with the afro resembles him greatly: "Wasn't me."

In the video taken by TMZ, you can hear a man shout "That was Brent bro!" as the altercation happened, so either this man was Brent Faiyaz, or he was tricking people into thinking that he was.

Either way, this will hopefully blow over soon, and Brent can go back to providing his fans the mellow R&B hits he is known for.

