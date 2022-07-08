Brent Faiyaz Questions Love On "Loose Change"

Brent Faiyaz's new album, Wasteland is finally here. Following a five-year wait since dropping Sonder Son and two years since the release of Fuck The World, there's been heavy anticipation for the album. Songs like "Wasted Time" ft. Drake and The Neptunes and the Tyler, The Creator-assisted, "Gravity," the slow rollout has built up high expectations that he delivered on with his latest opus.

On the second song on the tracklist, "Loose Change," Brent Faiyaz approaches the lush, minimal production, handled by Jordan Ware, No I.D. Paperboy Fabe, and Raphael Saadiq, with a chip on his shoulder, addressing the supposed lies of a former lover and why they frequently butt-heads. Faiyaz might be known for his "toxic" lyrics but it's the intimacy in his writing that allows for moments like "Loose Change" to truly stand out across Wasteland.

Check out the song below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

You wanna be my equal, you won't even do the half

This shit don't add up, no, you don't even know the math

It ain't even the half, who said it's gon' even last?

