Brent Faiyaz Isn't Convinced On His Brutally Honest New Single "MERCEDES"

Two weeks ago, Brent Faiyaz posted a grainy picture to his Instagram alongside the caption "WASTELAND12.03.21," leading his fans to believe that the elusive Maryland singer would be delivering an album this Friday. Yet with the arrival of New Music Friday, his supporters quickly noticed that there is no trace of a new project from Faiyaz, let alone anything titled "Wasteland," but the Fuck The World artist did end up releasing a new single titled "MERCEDES."

A cautionary tale of sorts, "MERCEDES" finds Brent Faiyaz imploring women to think twice before pursuing a romance with him, as the superficial benefits that may come with it are drastically outweighed by the drama that will undoubtedly plague their relationship. Check out the visualizer for Brent Faiyaz's brutally honest new single, and then let us know in the comments if you're feeling "MERCEDES."

Quotable Lyrics

You don’t really wanna be my lady (you don’t, you don’t)

You know it’s more than just driving Mercedes (more than mercedes)

These hoes gon call & drive you crazy (they gon drive you crazy)

They just tryna fuck & have my baby

My block too hot to have a lady (my block too hot)

All these detectives stay investigating (investigating)

Play it smart no hesitating (no hesitation)

If they can’t get to me they’ll try my baby