Brent Faiyaz Is Feeling Like A "ROLLING STONE" On His "WASTELAND" Album

Earlier this weekend, 26-year-old Brent Faiyaz shared his follow-up to his last LP, 2017's Sonder Son, and after the first week sales projections were unveiled yesterday, it looks as though the R&B star could possibly debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

He shared singles like "GRAVITY" featuring Tyler, The Creator, "DEAD MAN WALKING," "PRICE OF FAME," and "WASTING TIME" with Drake and The Neptunes ahead of his work's July debut, and we've already spotlighted titles like "LOOSE CHANGE" and "GHETTO GATSBY" in collaboration with Alicia Keys. Now though, we have another recommendation for you.

On "ROLLING STONE," Faiyaz sings, "I learned the game from some heavyweights / Catching buses, making change from another play (Change) / I still got demons from my younger days / I wish I could shake 'em but they follow me," later going on to address those who have accused him of "gaslighting" them in the past.

"Ask my mama, I been hustling since the sandbox / I'm a rolling stone," he reminds listeners.

Stream Brent Faiyaz's Wasteland album here, and check out "ROLLING STONE" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Blame that on my mother

I can't go nowhere that's less than me

Ask my lovers, I'm troubled

First I'm exciting then I'm gaslighting, make up your mind

I'm rich as f*ck and I ain't nothing at the same time