Brent Faiyaz Is A "Dead Man Walking" In Brand New Single

Brent Faiyaz' latest solo effort Fuck the World may be a staple for bedrooms everywhere, but that's not quite enough for the talented singer.

Having just released the remix to "Fuck the World (Summer in London)" featuring 2 Chainz in anticipation of a deluxe reissue of the eponymous album, he resurfaces again today to drop off a brand new single for fans.

He reunites with Sonder producer Dpat, who contributes production to the song alongside Lil Rece, Jordan Ware, and Faiyaz himself.

Sonically, the song is a bit of a departure from Fuck the World's live instrumentation, instead returning to his electronic-tinged work with Sonder. The singer discusses his lifestyle as a "young stunna," wrapping his trademark confessionals in his silky melodies against a steady reverberating snare.

Building off a simple two note string loop and crescendoing into a gorgeous minute-long instrumental outro, the new song is yet another example of Faiyaz' ear for lush beats that complement his rich falsetto.

Check out "Dead Man Walking" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Drop the roof and let the smoke clear

I got diamonds dancing, doing toosie slides in both ears

Dice rolling on the Las Vegas strip tonight

Slip that on and we miss the flight

F*ck a knot, I keep the guala in my shorty bag

You know she one of mine, when she tattoo that ass

I'm a lover boy