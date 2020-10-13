During the last several weeks, a challenge has swept social media away with so many people getting involved in the "How It Started vs. How It's Going" challenge. We've seen Quavo and Saweetie take part in it, resulting in countless numbers of men sliding into their crushes' DMs with snowflake emojis.

While the majority of these posts have been positive, some people have been using the trend as a means to shade their exes. That's what happened when somebody exposed Brent Faiyaz, sharing their direct message conversation, which supposedly saw the end of them as an item.

Things started out with Brent sending the woman, who goes by Hollyhood Tiz on Twitter, a rose emoji, which she replied to with a withering rose. Already, not a great start. It worked though. They seemingly got close with Tiz sharing a photo of the two together.

Unfortunately, things didn't quite work out between them because, as Tiz pointed out by sharing their text message thread, the singer might have been unfaithful.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"So you her n***a now?" asked Tiz to Brent, whose first name is Christopher. "Nah," he replied. "She not the only 1 that got my shit tatted," he added, suggesting that a woman got his name tattooed onto her skin.

"Chris... I swear I said I dropped it but YOU keep bringin it up so who be complaining?" asked Tiz, to which Brent shut down their conversation. "Bitch don't hit me nomore," he said. "U annoying."

Obviously, this is all alleged for the time being. Brent Faiyaz has not responded to Tiz' post.