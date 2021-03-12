mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Brent Faiyaz Celebrates Women In Visual To "Show U Off" Single

Erika Marie
March 12, 2021 00:12
The singer pays homage to the ladies on his latest single.


We're always delighted to hear new music from Brent Faiyaz and the R&B scene is blessed with another release. On Friday (March 12), Brent shared his latest single "Show U Off," a song that arrived with a music video filled with women of all ages as the singer celebrates Women's History Month and International Women's Day (March 8). It's clear that Faiyaz is readying his forthcoming project and we're excited to receive more music from the 25-year-old artist.

In a recent interview with Pharrell, Brent revealed why he remains independent. "I'm the type to hold grudges," he reportedly said. "So if I went and did a meeting with you and you offered me some bullsh*t, I'm gonna remember that and now I got something to prove." Stream "Show U Off" by Brent Faiyaz and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

But if you're lookin'
Then look no further
Because you're worth it, girl
I got all this love for you
But you deserve it (F*ck them if they don't see)
You're Black and perfect

[via]

