Brent Faiyaz & DJ Dahi Partner With Tyler, The Creator On "Gravity"

A surprise addition to the host of Friday (January 29) releases is a highlight from Brent Faiyaz. The Maryland native reappeared with a new single, "Gravity," produced by DJ Dahi and featuring Tyler, The Creator. The R&B groove comes just in time for Valentine's Day, as Brent laments about his leading lady who has been holding things down and waiting for him at home while the temptations of fame have caused their hearts to reevaluate their relationship.

The last time we received a full album from Faiyaz was back in February 2020 when he shared his F*ck The World album. Fans are hoping that his Dahi and Tyler collab is a hint as to what's to come in the future, but for now, they're enjoying his latest. Stream "Gravity" by Brent Faiyaz and DJ Dahi featuring Tyler, The Creator and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

But I'ma tell you the true sh*t now

When I'm gone, and I roam 'round the globe, for three months

That's too long without somethin' that's sweet

So I phone, little treats, that's a snack, not a feast

They don't mean much to me

'Cause I know that I have a bakery back at home