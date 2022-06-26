Last week's R&B Season update was a big one, with new singles and songs arriving from artists like Steve Lacy, Drake, Chris Brown, WizKid, Bryson Tiller, Diddy, and more. This time around we have fewer options, though the selections made are just as impactful.

Starting off strong with some bold energy, we have Beyoncé's vivacious dance track, "BREAK MY SOUL" which feels incredibly fitting after the arrival of a house music album from another huge artist, Drake.

The single comes from the mother of three's long-awaited Renaissance album, which members of the BeyHive have been expecting for some time now (it has been over six years since she delivered Lemonade, after all).

Another lengthy tune to drop this weekend comes from Brent Faiyaz, who's reflecting on the "PRICE OF FAME" ahead of his Wasteland album, which he recently revealed will include features from huge names like Drizzy, Alicia Keys, Tyler, The Creator, Mike Dean, The-Dream, No I.D., Jorja Smith, The Neptunes, and more.

Our final addition is from Chris Brown's Breezy album – which is projected to sell 60K - 70K copies in its first week out – a bedroom anthem by the name of "Sex Memories" featuring Ella Mai.

Check it all out below, and let us know what songs you think we missed in the comment section.