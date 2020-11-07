Bree Runway Releases New Project "2000AND4EVA"

It's been an incredible year for women in hip-hop. More women have been getting shine in hip-hop now than ever before. This year, specifically, plenty of fire women have emerged such as Mulatto, Armani Caesar, and the list goes on. Bree Runway, of course, has been putting in work for a few years now. And though she's gained a solid, she only released her debut project this week.

2000AND4EVA is nine tracks in length and filled with some early millennium nostalgia with the help of some friends. Missy Elliott appears on "ATM" while peers like Yung Baby Tate, Malibu Miitch, and Rico Nasty make appearances across the tracklist.

If you aren't familiar with Bree Runway yet, make sure you press play and check out her brand new project 2000AND4EVA below.