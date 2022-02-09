mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bree Runway Is Applying "Pressure"

Hayley Hynes
February 08, 2022 19:55
79 Views
01
0
Bree Runway/SpotifyBree Runway/Spotify
Bree Runway/Spotify

Pressure
Bree Runway

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Bree Runway serves plenty of looks in her latest visual.


Bree Runway's latest single, "Pressure" has the 29-year-old London native applying just that. As NME reports, the new song arrived on Monday, February 7th along with a music video that sees our star serving plenty of fierce looks.

"I've been away for a second now, but I'm back to apply exactly what the song title says: PRESSURE," the 2000AND4EVA hitmaker shared in a statement when speaking on her creation. "I love how this song embodies everything I am."

"It oozes Africa with the rhythm of the drums, the attitude, the assurance and the fashion. I made this song with nights out in mind. You know when you look so good before you head out, and you hope that you bump into an ex or a hater? Yeah, that's the mood."

Check out the music video for Bree Runway's "Pressure" above and leave your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

No matter what you do, you gon' pay ya respect when a bitch comes through
I don’t make the rules, I just make 'em all gag when I stÐµp in the room
Who loves me? You do (You do), NFL how I keep all thÐµse niggas running back
Let them know, let them know
Let them know I want smoke, ah, yeah

[Via

Bree Runway new music new song new single music video Female Rap
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Bree Runway Is Applying "Pressure"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject