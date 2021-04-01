Bree Runway Heats Up With "HOT HOT," Her First Single Of 2021

After dropping off the impressive nostalgic nine-track project 2000AND4EVA in November, Bree Runway is finally back with her first single of 2021, the fiery summer-ready smash "HOT HOT." In contrast to her 2020 release —‌ which boasted eye-catching collaborations with artists such as Missy Elliot, Yung Baby Tate, Maliibu Miitch, and Rico Nasty —‌ the London-born artist's latest release is an entirely solo effort.

"HOT HOT" is a summer-ready anthem that's bolstered by the catchy and self-assured hook, "You think you hot hot/You ain't got it like me." "HOT HOT" also arrives alongside a vibrant new Jocelyn Anquetil-directed music video, with gorgeous visuals that bring the confident and carefree aesthetic of the song to life. From shots of Bree Runway knocking out some choreography at a car wash to steamy shots of the UK multihyphenate twerking in an oily puddle, the music video for "HOT HOT" is just as dynamic as her single.

Get ready for the summer with Bree Runway's blazing new single "HOT HOT," and check out its music video below.

Quotable Lyrics

Oh my god, look at all my Dior on the floor

He blow a bag just to get in my drawers

Make him say ah like the boy is Trey Songz

It's a runway, kitty, like her name is Kate Moss